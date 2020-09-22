COVID-19 vaccines could soon be available in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available to Siouxlanders as early as next month.

Deputy Director Tyler Brock, with Siouxland District Health Department, tells KCAU 9 the COVID-19 vaccine will come from the federal government and then distributed to states, who will pass it on to local health departments.

“The vaccine is going to be in very short supply at the beginning. This isn’t going to be something where we’re going to get 100,000 doses all at once. It’s going to be a slow trickle. They’re going to be considered what we call priority groups,” Brock said.

Their plan is not finalized yet, but those who have a severe COVID-19 infection, hospital workers, and first responders will be among the first people to get access to the vaccine.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said if enough quantities of the COVID-19 vaccine become available, officers would be encouraged to get it.

“I believe we would want to be some of the first to be in line for that. Obviously, there are some areas that have more direct contact with people that have COVID-19 and they should be taken care of first but down the way, since we have so much contact with the public as well, I think that it would be something that would benefit officers,” McClure said.

Brock adds the health department is working on having enough internal supplies, like gloves and syringes, to be able to do vaccinations.

He said the main goal now is working with local health providers on how to distribute the vaccine as effectively as possible.

“All of the vaccines won’t be distributed by the health department alone. It might be physicians’ offices that issue a vaccine. It might be the hospitals vaccinating employees and people that come in. Some of it will be public that will be done at the health department most likely, but it’s trying to figure out how do we get this vaccine out to the public,” Brock said.

Brock adds the effectiveness of the vaccine is still being determined, but it won’t replace things like social distancing. He said that the vaccine is still ways away from being widely distributed, so people should continue taking precautions like staying home when they are sick.

