COVID-19 vaccines could affect mammograms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to scientists, the COVID-19 vaccines can cause a stronger immune system reaction than other vaccines that could affect the results of some mammograms.

Dr. Adnan Qalbani with the MercyOne Dakota Dunes Breast Care Center said if you’re a woman under the age of 55 and you’ve notice a lump in your armpit after you receive the COVID-19 vaccination, you should delay your next mammogram by at least four weeks.

Dr. Qalbani adds don’t forget to follow up with your doctor for scheduling the next appointment.

“If I’ve called you back for an evaluation based on a screening exam whether or not you’ve had a COVID vaccine, you need to be seen. The risk of breast cancer diagnosis being delayed is greater than the risk of COVID for most patients,” said Dr. Adnan Qalbani, MercyOne.

Dr. Qalbani said if you have already scheduled an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, don’t put off that appointment.