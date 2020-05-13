COVID-19 testing site set up in Denison

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – With cases of COVID-10 in Crawford county nearing 200, a new TestIowa drive-thru site is now opened up there.

Health workers say the site should help provide accurate case numbers in the area.

People looking to get tested at the Denison location, must first take the online assessment at the TestIowa website.

Crawford County recorded one of Iowa’s first COVID-19-related deaths and is seeing a continuing increase in cases.

“This allows us to get better information out. We’re able to talk to indiviuals and provide them individualized education based on their current circumstances as well as get better information out to the community “

The TestIowa site is set up at the Denison Middle School and will be open through Friday.