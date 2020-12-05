COVID-19 pandemic fueling the private tutoring industry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Siouxland classrooms juggle between hybrid learning and remote learning it can put a strain on a child’s education.

In order to help students who are falling behind, some families are hiring on some extra help.

According to one study by the Northwest Evaluation Association, they discovered that students are performing about the same in areas of reading, but they’re performing 5-10% lower in math compared to last fall.

To help make up that loss, some Siouxland families are turning to outside help.

“The tutors can always help us out and teach us topics and give us some extra work so we can get better at whatever we are struggling with,” said Drew Lukken, Dakota Valley student.

Lukken, an 8th grader in the Dakota Valley School District, said he and his classmates adjusted to remote learning back in March.

“It was a little tough going online at first but New Horizon and all the tutors and Manoj they care about our success and academics and really pushed us and they were always there when we needed help,” said Lukken.

Lukken receives on one tutoring with New Horizon Tutoring Center. Their business had an increase in students needing more hours of one-on-one assistance.

“I’m actually surprised we had an uptake in total hours of instruction,” said Manoj Patil, owner of New Horizon Tutoring.

If you think your student might need some tutoring time, Patil shared some of the signs parents can look out for.

“You need to look for standardized testing scores and do you see a drop in their percentile scores. Second, do they tell the parents I don’t have any homework to do, it’s so easy, that’s an indication that they either don’t want to do it they haven’t been assigned the work or they don’t know how to do the work,” said Patil.

Patil has also seen a dramatic drop in college-bound students signing up for ACT prep classes.

“So, if you increase your ACT by one point, your scholarship can go up to $10,000 to $20,000. So you putting ACT and SAT on the side, it can show up in finacial burden in the long term,” said Patil.

For Lukken, he has his sights on continuing his ACT prep despite only being an 8th grader.

“I’ve never taken it before so it’s been a challenge just taking the class but I’m hoping I can get better at all the topics it’s just a lot to learn,” said Lukken.

No matter the grade level, Patil said all the students right now are at risk of falling behind.

“Some students may be one-and-a-half-years behind because spring and what happened in March, April, May is considered almost non-learning months because everyone was in shock and transitioning online, so the real learning started in October this year,” said Patil.