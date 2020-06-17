COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility in Dickinson County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Dickinson County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the outbreak is at Accura Healthcare of Milford in Milford, Iowa.

IDPH reported 10 positive cases of the virus at the facility as of Wednesday morning. Health officials said one of those 10 cases has recovered.

There are three more long-term care outbreaks in northwest Iowa with two in Buena Vista County and one in Woodbury County.

Woodbury County’s long-term care outbreak is at Holy Spirit Retirement Home with 26 positive cases and 22 of them have recovered.

The state’s health department mentions there are a total of 35 current long-term care outbreaks in Iowa with 1,194 positive cases, 715 of them recovered, and 350 deaths as of 7:17 a.m. on June 17.

Latest Stories