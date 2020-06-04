COVID-19 isn’t putting a stop to some Siouxland summer internships

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The end of the school year did not go as planned for Siouxland college students. Some of them fear their summer internship would not go as planned due to COVID -19 concerns.

However, COVID-19 isn’t getting in the way of Olivia Christensen’s summer internship.

“Getting real world experience is defiantly worth it, especially for college students. And these are opportunities that could change our career and even give us careers,” said Christensen.

Her internship with United Way of Siouxland is one of the 21 nonprofits selected to have received funding from Tyson Foods and Campus Compact to support a full-time college student summer intern.

“Nonprofits just don’t have the resources to provide a paid position to an intern, so it truly is a life-changer, a game-changer for non-profits as we get through all of this,” said Heather Hennings, the president of United Way of Siouxland.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is another non-profit receiving that same funding to support their summer intern Abbey Koch.

“I have been helping put together social media content, working on a plan for them, and getting more awareness out about the Food Bank of Siouxland,” Koch said.

As the summer interns are adapting to their new roles, they’re getting a first-hand look at how businesses are dealing with COVID-19 precautions inside their facilities.

“There are certain things that need to be modified, face masks being one, hand washing, being careful when shaking hands and stuff. Then knowing sometimes I do have to work from home, so being disciplined enough to get my work done from home,” Koch said.

The next few months may not be panning out the way the interns planned but they are walking away with the knowledge you can’t always get inside a classroom.

“Excited to see where the future will take me, especially with this experience,” said Christensen.