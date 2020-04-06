COVID-19 in the Tri-State area: Nebraska cases rise by 42

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As new cases and other information is announced regarding the novel coronavirus in the tri-state area, KCAU 9 will update this page. All times are CDT.

11:41 a.m.

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed 42 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 409.

Currently, Nebraska health officials are not tracking the number of recovered virus cases in the state.

…

11:31 a.m.

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) confirmed two new deaths and 48 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 288 people.

The additional deaths from the virus bring the state total of virus fatalities to four.

The DOH also reported seven new virus recoveries. The state total for recoveries is now 91 people. That number is included in the state total of 288 for positive cases.

Four of the new cases are in Yankton County. Both Bon Homme and Lincoln counties confirmed one new virus case each.

The DOH is reporting the following number of cases and recoveries for impacted South Dakota counties.

County Total Positive Cases # Recovered Aurora 1 1 Beadle 21 18 Bon Homme 2 1 Brookings 4 2 Brown 13 5 Charles Mix 2 1 Clark 1 1 Clay 3 2 Codington 11 4 Davison 3 2 Deuel 1 0 Fall River 1 1 Faulk 1 1 Hamlin 1 0 Hughes 3 2 Hutchinson 2 2 Lake 1 0 Lawrence 9 6 Lincoln 24 4 Lyman 1 1 Marshall 1 1 McCook 2 1 Meade 1 1 Minnehaha 140 23 Pennington 6 3 Roberts 4 0 Spink 3 1 Todd 1 0 Turner 4 1 Union 3 1 Yankton 18 5

11:12 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Health officials confirmed 37 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa bringing the state total to 946.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) also confirmed three additional virus deaths in the state.

Nine additional people were hospitalized because of the virus, bringing Iowa’s total to 99.

IDPH confirmed an additional six people have recovered from the virus, bringing the state total to 80. Recovered cases remain in the state’s overall COVID-19 case number tally.

…

11:05 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Health officials confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa bringing the state total to 909.

At the time of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has not confirmed if any of the new cases are hospitalized.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting 74 of the state’s total cases to be discharged and recovering from the virus.

9:44 a.m.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa– The Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with Floyd Valley Community Health, identified a fourth case of COVID-19 in Plymouth County over the weekend.

The person is a man between the ages of 18 and 40 and is self-isolating at home, according to officials. The source was identified as community spread.

9:20 a.m.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said the new case is a woman between the ages of 18 and 40.

Officials said of the 9 total cases, three have recovered. No deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Woodbury County.

SDHD said 252 COVID-19 tests have returned negative.

