COVID-19 impacts summer tourism in Okoboji

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – Okoboji is a destination hotspot for tourists during the summer months but this year’s opening weekend has provided new challenges due to COVID-19 precautions.

“This year, we were set to have a full [month of] May but with the COVID-19 and all that going on we lost about all of our reservations,” said Laura Sorlie, owner of Lake Daze Cottages in Arnolds Park.

Like many rental businesses on the lake, summer is when they make a majority of their revenue.

“There [are] so many places around here. I have spoken to other owners [and] they are missing their whole [month of] May, which is you know, out of four months of being open, it’s a big hit to a lot of the small businesses,” said Sorlie.

“When guests cancel, it is a financial impact and yes, it’s a fairly big financial impact,” said Lynn Fillenwarth, owner of Fillenwarth Beach.

His family’s business, Fillenwarth Beach, has been in Okoboji for over 100 years.

“Been through the Great Depression when my grandfather owned this. WWII when my grandfather and father were here, 1968 tornado and 1993 flood and were determined to get through this virus,” said Fillenwarth.

However, rental owners are staying optimistic that visitors will want to come back to their usual summer vacation spots come mid-summer as more and more businesses in Iowa reopen.

“People want to come [go] on vacation. This what they have done for many years. They like it and so they want to come and they are planning on it. When we tell them that we’re open and we’re planning to be in business, they are joyful,” said Fillenwarth.

“People are getting out and about more. I think people just want to get out of their houses. They are looking for somewhere to go where they can still quarantine but sit out on a deck and look out at the lake,” said Sorlie.