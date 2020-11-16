COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, Sioux City hospitals address concern

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The number of hospitalizations in Siouxland continue to increase, with a total of 92 patients being cared for in the two Sioux City hospitals.
According to Siouxland District Health, 92 patients are being cared for, with 66 patients being treated for coronavirus at both St. Luke’s and MercyOne Siouxland.
51 of those patients are Woodbury County residents, the other 15 were in the hospital prior to testing positive for the virus.
Both hospitals have 350 total hospital beds combined, with the number of beds occupied by non-COVID patients not released.
Officials with St. Luke’s released a statement asking Siouxlanders to help ease the strain on local hospitals. You can read the full statement here.
MercyOne released this statement in regards to COVID-19 concerns:
While we are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Iowa, MercyOne medical centers are actively working to ensure we remain prepared to provide safe care for all patients in need, whether it is COVID-19, or other illness or injury. Like many hospitals in Iowa, our medical centers are experiencing increases in the need for coronavirus care.
MercyOne medical centers presently have the necessary resources to manage these increases. We continue to work closely with our public health partners to meet the needs of our community and have plans in place should there be a need for additional coronavirus care.
We ask all Iowans to help our health care teams in slowing the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distancing and performing frequent hand washing. If you haven’t already, everyone six months of age and older should get a flu shot to help maintain your health.Jenna Rehnstrom-Liberto
Marketing and Communications Manager
