COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, Sioux City hospitals address concern

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The number of hospitalizations in Siouxland continue to increase, with a total of 92 patients being cared for in the two Sioux City hospitals.

According to Siouxland District Health, 92 patients are being cared for, with 66 patients being treated for coronavirus at both St. Luke’s and MercyOne Siouxland.

51 of those patients are Woodbury County residents, the other 15 were in the hospital prior to testing positive for the virus.

Both hospitals have 350 total hospital beds combined, with the number of beds occupied by non-COVID patients not released.

Officials with St. Luke’s released a statement asking Siouxlanders to help ease the strain on local hospitals. You can read the full statement here.

MercyOne released this statement in regards to COVID-19 concerns: