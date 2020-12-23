COVID-19 found on surfaces around downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 is still heavily present in the community, but it may be in places you never expected.

“Fortunately, we were expecting a huge surge after thanksgiving and it seems like we’ve just missed that,” said Dr. Michael Piplani, of the Siouxland Community Health Center.

However, just because you can’t see it , taste it, touch it even smell it doesn’t mean COVID-19 isn’t still lingering around Siouxland.

“We swabbed tons of different surfaces around town, around our clinic, and anywhere we could get swabbed,” said Kerry Patterson, of the Siouxland Community Health Center.

The Siouxland Community Health Center use Enviral Tech’s surface check kits.

“The test that we do is the same technology that is used for the human diagnostic test it’s called qpcr. So, we are looking for RNA, which is the genetic material for this particular virus,” said Shulamit Jaron, of Enviral Tech.

The results showed covid-19 was present on swabbed door handles, elevator buttons, credit card machines, parking ramp ticket machines, and gas pumps.

“We’re not suggesting that the virus that we find on surfaces is going to infect anyone, we can’t tell that we can just tell that someone in that environment who is shedding virus who got onto the surface,” said Jaron.

The tests are providing health officals more insight on how COVID-19 can be community spread.

“The problem is we don’t have enough employees to clean all the time so everyone has to do their part and maintain a clean environment where they are at,” said Patterson.

These results are also a friendly reminder to continue to follow the CDC’s recommendation.

“You need to wash your hands multiple times and one advantage of wearing the mask is it makes you conscious of what’s on your face so you’re not rubbing your eyes or touching face,” said Piplani.