COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Woodbury County

Officials said that an appointment and order from a primary doctor is needed in order to receive a test from medical workers at the testing site.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Drive-thru corona testing is now available in Woodbury County but only for those with a doctor’s orders.

The Siouxland District Health Department announced set up the site after announcing they would have one during a press conference Wednesday.

The site will help reduce the usage of personal protection equipment as well as help prevent anyone who may be infected from going to public clinics.

Siouxland District Health is hoping to test up to 60 people a day, with each appointment taking about 15 minutes. However, results could take up to six days depending on the state lab’s testing volume.

“Those results are depending on the labs. We’re hearing 4, 5, 6 business days and there is a delay in that. And in all reality, one of the things we recognize is, depending on the condition of the patient, they could get well, before the results come in. But what we look at, those that are actually being tested, those are the ones that are already being requested to stay home and self-isolate,” Grieme said.

He also reminds people that the site is not open to the general public and that measures are in place to prevent anyone without a doctor’s order from getting through the site.

“We’re working with law enforcement. They have been phenomenal in their cooperation. They’re going to have officers up there in CD control and crowd management, and in all reality, their intent is, if they have come through this touchpoint, as far as being approved for it or having the authorized paperwork, they will just be turned away. and they’ll have crowd control up there to redirect individuals,” Grieme said.

The hours of the testing site will be dependent on the number of scheduled appointments.