COVID-19 could affect Great Plains Athletic Conference

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Monday at the Sioux City Rotary Club meeting, Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Commissioner Corey Westra spoke about how COVID-19 could affect the upcoming seasons for the GPAC.

It’s still too early to say specifically what measures will be taken, but the conference is looking to tailor their response to the evolving recommendations.

“Something that people want to get back, I think will be an indicator to people that we’re moving in that direction, but we have to do it safely. We have to do it in a way that makes sense, that the student-athletes are in an environment where we’re not in harm’s way,” said Westra.

Latest Stories