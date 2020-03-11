Nebraska state total for COVID-19 rises to five

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Health officials say two more Nebraska residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus disease, bringing the Nebraska total to five.

A Douglas County woman in her 40s was added to the list Tuesday. Officials say she had recently traveled to California and Nevada and is recovering at home.

State officials say a person from northeast Nebraska will be treated at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha.

It’s unclear whether the person’s infection is travel related or related to any of the other four.