Courtyard Sioux City Downtown hosts 1st annual Trunk or Treat event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Halloween is officially on Saturday, but that didn’t stop some Siouxlanders from collecting their treats a little early.

Thursday night, hundreds of trick-or-treaters hiked up and down Historic Fourth Street in Sioux City to be part of the first annual Trunk or Treat event.

Kids got bags for their candy at the event’s first stop: the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. Staff at the hotel were very surprised of the turnout.

“Many compliments and a lot more people than we would have every expected, which is fantastic. So great to have them all down here and I bought over 3,000 pieces of candy and if I needed to go get more, I’ll be happy to go get more,” said Matthew Robinson, the interim General Manager of Courtyard Sioux City Downtown.

Robinson said that they plan to hold more events in the future.

