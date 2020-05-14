Courtyard by Marriot Hotel now taking reservations in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new business will soon be holding its grand opening despite facing many challenges during these uncertain times.

Construction of the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel on Historic 4th Street and Virginia Street has been finished after nearly two years and $15-million.

Now, officially open, the 150-room hotel is already having folks make reservations despite the pandemic.

“We are finally open. We’re very excited for that. We do have reservations of course, already calling in for all of our groups and larger conventions and conferences that we do have in the Convention Center. Soon enough we’ll be able to finally open our doors to our Convention Center as well, and, b able to host all of those guests,” Director of Sales & Marketing at Courtyard by Marriot Sioux City Downtown, Ivonet Torres said.

Officials said they will be announcing a grand-reopening and ribbon cutting in the near future.