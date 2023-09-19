ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Back on August 31st, the Iowa District Court for Sioux County ruled that Orange City’s law requiring mandatory inspections of rental properties within the city violates the Iowa Constitution. It’s a resolution two years in the making.

“So I recall getting a text from my landlord. He said hey, have you heard about the new ordinance that got passed and I was like ‘new ordinance?'” Tenant Bryan Singer said.

In 2021, Bryan and Erika Singer were surprised to hear about an Orange City ordinance that would allow the city to use administrative warrants to search a home instead of a judge’s warrant with probable cause.

“We signed the paper on the lease and basically in my mind that was, we are accepting the property as is. So then when we were hearing that the city was saying well, you’re going to have an inspector come on our behalf, I said well that doesn’t really sound right because we already agreed to the terms of this property,” Singer said.

So, the Singers opened a lawsuit against Orange City.

“The process of it was pretty straightforward for the most part. We had the Institute of Justice reach out to us. Basically, they came in and we’re saying this sounds like something that is very unconstitutional and you have a very good shot at this one,” Singer said.

A judge ended up ruling the rental inspection ordinance as unconstitutional, serving as a win for privacy rights. Singer states that he’s learned a lot from this experience.

“I hope that the tenants go out and take it upon themselves to understand certain ordinances, city laws, mandates, read through the leasing. Make sure they understand clearly what you’re agreeing to before actually getting yourself into the property,” Singer said.

We reached out to Orange City and their lawyers who’ve declined to comment to the media. Singer says Orange City should allow folks to bring their own inspectors in the future.

“My understanding is that they were putting this out there originally to help weed out any potential slum lords. So I agree with that, but I don’t like the idea of we’re going to force someone to come in and inspect your property to make sure the “slum lord” is keeping your house up to code,” Singer said.

The property owner and the landlord of the Singers’ Building were also part of the settled lawsuit.