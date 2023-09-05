SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An agreement has been reached in the case of a man accused of killing his mother earlier in the year.

According to court documents, Nathanial Kassel, 42, of Sheldon, has requested a combined plea and sentence hearing that will take place on September 18 at the O’Brien County Courthouse.

Kassel is accused of shooting Jody Duskin, 62, while he was staying with her at her residence on 4th Avenue on March 23, 2023. Documents allege that Kassel told family members of his plans to kill Duskin, and would later be overheard saying that he “made a mistake and hurt someone.”

Kassel was arrested on March 24, 2023, and was initially charged with first-degree murder, two counts of fifth-degree theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and a felon in possession of a firearm. Most charges were dropped, leaving him with only the first-degree murder charge.

Kassel initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder back in April.