Court documents: Woodbury County inmate attacked another inmate over card game

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Woodbury County jail inmate awaiting trial on murder charges was charged with willfull injury after documents said he attacked another inmate over a game of cards.

According to court documents, an inmate told authorities he and Gary Dains, 46, of Carroll, got into an argument over a card game on October 7, saying Dains went into his cell, pushed him into a wall, and tried to gouge his eye out, causing an injury to his right eye. He also said Dains bit his right ear, leaving teeth marks and ripping his ear from the top of the ear lobe to the bottom.

The victim of the attack was taken to St. Luke’s Unity Health for medical attention.

Dains has been charged with an attempt to inflict serious injury during an attack, a class C felony.

Dains is already facing first-degree murder charges of a Sioux City man in July of 2019, among other charges. Court documents said an officer was called to 314 20th Street in Sioux City for a burglary at the night of July 9, 2019. A man who owned the property and rented rooms said items had been stolen and believed Dains did it. Dains’ lived on the property with his estranged wife.

On July 16, 2019, police were called to the residence for a welfare check of the owner. They found him dead inside. Dains had reportedly been seen leaving in the victim’s vehicle. Dains also

After taking Dains into custody, Dains reportedly admitted that he stole property to buy meth. Documents said he entered he was in the victim’s residence on July 16, 2019, to steal more property. In a later interview, Dains said he went into the residence when the victim saw him and attacked him. Dains said he attacked back, knocking the victim to the floor, documents say. The victim had his hands on his face and was breathing, Dains told police

He was set to go on trial, but it was moved to January.

Dains is currently held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,035,000 bond.

Latest Stories