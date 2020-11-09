Court Documents: Woman arrested in Sioux City after throwing laptop, trying to bite police officers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested on assault charges after officials reported she threw a laptop at an officer and tried to bite authorities while resisting an arrest.

Court documents said that police were called to the scene of 406 26th Street in Sioux City around 6:21 p.m. on November 7, after Mercedes Victoria, 20, called in reports of threats.

During the investigation, officials determined that Victoria was in possession of her mother’s phone, and her mother wanted to get her cell phone back. When one officer reached to take the phone from Victoria, she pulled it away and screamed and cursed at the officer.

While Victoria was focused on one officer, a second officer grabbed the phone out of her hand. Victoria used a fist to swing at the other officer. At that point, the initial officer approached Victoria to stop her, and she then took a laptop computer that she was holding and threw it at the officer, hitting him in the chest.

When the two officers attempted to arrest her, she physically resisted being taken into custody, and she refused orders to stop and put her hands behind her back. Her resistance prolonged the investigation and made it more difficult for the officers to arrest her.

Documents said during the course of the struggle, Mercedes tried to bite the officers multiple times and also called the officer’s racial epithets and that she wanted to shoot herself with a gun to kill herself several times.

After a long physical resistant based struggle with intentional assaults and near bitings, Mercedes was finally in full custody via two sets of cuffs. Once in cuffs, Mercedes began banging her forehead on the concrete step sides to intentionally cause injury to her head while saying she wanted to kill herself.

Mercedes is booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Latest Stories