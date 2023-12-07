SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The fatal shooting late Sunday night on 9th Street may have been about money, according to court documents.

Faron Starr Courtesy of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents, the suspect in the shooting, Faron Starr, 38, of Sioux City, has been officially charged with murder in the shooting death of Nathaniel Parker III.

Court documents state that on the night of the shooting, Parker was staying at an apartment at 513 1/2 9th Street when Starr had allegedly confronted him and then shot after some sort of argument over money.

A witness told officials that before when Parker was shot, someone had knocked on the door and she heard Parker arguing with someone about money. Shortly after, she heard a gunshot. This witness identified Starr as the one who shot Parker.

Other witnesses stated they observed Starr attempting to solicit someone to back him up when he would confront Parker about money. One of these witnesses also said that Starr had a gun.

A warrant for Starr’s arrest was executed without incident by police on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. when Starr was stopped during a traffic stop. Starr was booked into the Woodbury County Jail where he is being held on a $1,100,000 bond. He is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Some of these charges come from an incident that Starr is currently awaiting trial for.

Starr is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on December 18 at 9 a.m. for the murder.

Starr awaiting trial in Leeds stabbing

Starr is awaiting trial in another case where he is charged with willful injury, second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said he allegedly stabbed a woman in November 2022.

Court documents in that case said that Starr got into an argument with the woman at a Leeds residence on Nov. 7, 2022, when he grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the thigh. He allegedly also further assaulted her before she was able to leave.

The victim got into a vehicle while Starr got in the back seat, as she drove to a convenience store on Floyd Boulevard. She then got out of the vehicle, ran into the store, and asked the employees for help. Starr then left the area.

Starr allegedly went to a residence and stole two firearms, leading the Sioux City police to call in a SWAT team and engage in a standoff. When authorities entered the residence, they discovered Starr was no longer there. He was arrested a day later outside a local hospital.

Starr pleaded not guilty to the charges in the case. In May of 2023, a Woodbury County Judge ruled that the confession of the man accused of stabbing a woman he was in a relationship with must be thrown out after the detective interviewing him denied his right to speak with his father.

Starr is set to go to trial in this case on Feb. 6, 2024.

Nathaniel Frazier Courtesy of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Also arrested was a person of interest in the shooting case, Nathaniel Frazier, 39, of Sioux City. Frazier is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $20,000 bond on charges of third-degree burglary – vehicle, third-degree burglary – non-vehicle, second-degree mischief causing damage between $1,500 and $10,000, and mittimus. These charges appear to be unrelated to Parker’s murder.

Another person of interest, Amanda Hayes, was also located by police but is not in the Woodbury County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.