Court documents: Sioux City woman stabbed front door during attempted burglary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to court documents, a Sioux City woman was arrested after stabbing someone’s door in an attempted burglary.

On Monday at 7:23 p.m., Jolynn Pullen, 40, of Sioux City, tried to force herself into someone’s apartment. Pullen said she was going to stab the door down if she wasn’t given what she wanted and started stabbing the door with a 3” knife. The knife left marks and chips on the door.

After trying to get into the apartment through the front door, she went to the fire escape at the back of the apartment and tried to enter the residence. A police officer arrested her before she was able to successfully enter the apartment.

Court documents claimed Pullen admitted she intended to assault the victim if she had gotten into their residence.

Pullen is being charged with attempted burglarly and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.