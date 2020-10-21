Court documents: Sioux City woman charged with assault after charging someone with multi-tool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested on assault charges after she allegedly attempted to harm someone with a multi-tool.

Court documents show that on Tuesday around 6:53 p.m., Rebecca Schmitt, 33, of Sioux City, was driving recklessly in the 2000 block of South Clinton, almost hitting a person.

When the victim went to speak with Schmitt, she became upset and charged at him with a red multi-tool knife. The blade on the tool was about 2-3 inches long. Schmitt followed the charge by spitting on the victim in his face.

The victim was able to distance himself from Schmitt, but he began to fear for his safety and filled out a statement and requested a no-contact order, court documents stated.

Schmitt was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. She is currently booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $2,000 bond.

Latest Stories