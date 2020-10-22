Court documents: Sioux City man broke police officer’s finger while resisting arrest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested after reportedly resisting an arrest, resulting in a police officer breaking a finger.

According to court documents, around 10:56 a.m. on October 20, officers found Julius James, 24, arguing with another party inside of Dean Apartments located on 1716 Nebraska Street.

When officers asked James to leave, he refused. Officers were then able to get him to cooperate as he went to the front door of the apartment building, but James started arguing with the responsible party and refused to leave again.

An officer then tried to place James in handcuffs, but James resisted by swinging his elbow back, trying to hit the officer. During the attempts to block the elbow swings, the officer received a broken finger.

Officers were able to retain James and arrest him.

James is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as criminal trespass. He is currently booked at the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond.

