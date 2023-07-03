SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing 35-year-old Marlon White-Eyes. Court documents have outlined the events that led up to the deadly shooting.

According to the affidavit, on Monday, June 26, Yasin Abdi, of South Sioux City, and three other men allegedly initiated a confrontation with White-Eyes at an apartment building on the 800 block of 14th Street. During the altercation, Abdi and two of his companions made comments about killing White-Eyes, and they allegedly told Abdi to shoot him.

The documents state that Abdi pulled a handgun from the pocket of his hoodie and pointed it at White-Eyes. Then, White-Eyes pulled the door to the apartment building closed, and no shots were fired.

Shortly after, Abdi’s group allegedly started another confrontation with two more people outside of the apartment building, which got physical. The documents specified that the two people had nothing to do with the first altercation.

White-Eyes came out of the apartment building during the fight. The documents state that he did not engage in the fight as he approached the scene. Abdi was accused of getting within five feet of White-Eyes and began firing.

The documents specified that Abdi fired the weapon seven times, and White-Eyes was hit four times. Abdi and the three men with him fled the scene on foot. White-Eyes was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Ingleside Avenue and were able to find and interview two out of four of the suspects. One of the men identified Abdi as the shooter, and the other was taken into custody and charged with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine which is a felony substance violation. according to the documents.

Video surveillance of the incident was provided to officials which revealed the chain of events leading up to the shooting.

A warrant for Abdi’s arrest was issued on Thursday, June 29, and he was taken into custody the following day. The warrant for his arrest shows that his bond was set at $1,000,000.

The investigation is ongoing.