CARNEY, Okla. (KFOR) – New court documents reveal disturbing details about the murder of a father of five in Lincoln County, Oklahoma.

“Brian was a happy, fun-loving person to be around,” said Nick Corey, the victim’s father. “Maybe kind of a lost soul.”

Brian Corey and brother, courtesy of Corey’s Family

Brian Corey, 52, was from Sioux City, Iowa, and lived in Carney, Oklahoma.

“He just wanted to live in the great state of Oklahoma,” said Corey’s father.

At the time, Corey was living with his girlfriend, Janelle Brown. People in town said she was the friendly gas station clerk.

According to court documents, Clyde Clayton of Sioux City also lived with them.

Court documents said Corey promised Clayton he’d take him to Texas to see his family, but kept putting it off.

Records show sometimes Brian would be gone for weeks, leaving Brown and Clayton at home.

In June, Corey’s family called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office because they hadn’t heard from Corey since June 5th.

“Which is very unusual because he called his brothers and sisters and kids and me and my wife probably every day,” said Nick Corey.

Clyde Clayton and Janelle Brown. Images courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents said Brown told investigators that day, she and Corey got into a fight. She went outside while Corey and Clayton did meth.

“He struggled with a couple addictions,” said Nick Corey.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When Brown came back in the house, she told investigators she found Brian in a recliner “slumped over and was shot in the neck. He wasn’t breathing.”

Brown told investigators she and Clayton left Corey in the recliner that night. The next day, she said she helped Clayton take Brian outside. Clayton burned Brian’s body then they threw the ashes in a ditch. They also burned the recliner and ceramic tile that was covered in blood.

According to documents, “Janelle said the reason Clyde said he done it was because Brian would not take him to Texas.”

However, Clayton pointed the finger at Brown.

Clayton said while he was sitting with Corey, “he heard a gunshot and was hit in the face with a piece of glass from the door. He saw Brian slump over and was bleeding from the neck. Janelle was trying to open the door and said something like ‘did I hit him.'”

Clayton told investigators Brown burned Brian’s body. He only replaced the tile with linoleum and replaced a door that was damaged during the shooting. At first, he said it was for “damage control” then said “he was not trying to hide evidence he was just fixing the floor.”

In July, Brown led investigators to the burn site, where they discovered burned bone, ceramic tile, and a metal knee implant similar to Brian’s.

After the murder, Brown said she and Clayton had sexual relations. Clayton said that was only because Clayton was afraid Brown would kill him.

Investigators said Clayton is also a person of interest in a missing woman’s case in Iowa.