Court documents reveal more details in deadly Luton shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Whiting man is being charged with murder after a shooting near Luton on Mondy afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to 1900 block of 250th Street, north of Luton, outside a residence. Sheriff Chad Sheehan said shots were fired with possible victims.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman with a wounded leg and a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a Sioux City hospital for her injury.

The woman reported a red car drove up, the man inside the car spoke to the other man, fired a gun, and drove off without saying anything, according to court docs.

Authorities found the car described by the woman in Sloan. The driver, Marvin Hildreth, 20, of Whiting, admitted to having a gun in the backseat. He was then taken to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Court documents said Hildreth admitted to being called to the scene to help with a disturbance. He stopped a mile from the location and put the gun on his person before arriving and shooting the man multiple times.

Hildreth was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11 at 9 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux City.

In June 2020, Hildreth and two others allegedly drove to an Onawa apartment and assaulted two people followed by Hildreth pulling out a gun, threatening the victims, and firing the gun. Hildreth’s vehicle was identified and a brief vehicle pursuit took place before he was taken into custody.