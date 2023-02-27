GRAPHIC WARNING: This story contains details regarding a stabbing death.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents have revealed more details about a stabbing that took place in Sioux City Friday night.

Nathaniel Parker III, 31, was arrested Friday night and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance for the killing of William Harlan, 48.

According to court documents, authorities were called Friday around 9:48 p.m. to an apartment on the 400 block of 11th street for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Harlan unconscious with multiple wounds inside the apartment doorway with three other men. Harlan was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

While officers were making contact with the three men, officers found Parker allegedly trying to hide in the bathroom. While speaking with Parker, he allegedly admitted to being high and possessing methamphetamine. Officers tested a small bag of a white crystallized substance that Parker provided them, and it field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

While investigating, authorities learned that Harlan had gotten into the back seat of a vehicle earlier in the night before it arrived in the parking lot near the apartment building. Documents said that Parker was sitting left to Harlan when Parker stabbed him three times in the upper left chest. Parker was then allegedly seen getting out of the car on the rear driver’s side, walking over to the rear passenger’s side, taking Harlan, and then carrying him before throwing him on the ground. Parker and another man then carried Harlan’s limp body to the apartment.

Surveillance video allegedly showed a “long bayonet style knife” sticking out of Parker’s coat pocket while carrying Harlan’s body. During a search of the apartment, police found a bayonet-style knife wrapped in a red shirt in the ceiling tiles of the bathroom Parker was found in. The documents also state that Parker was allegedly showing off the knife the day before the incident.

Parker was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond. First-degree murder is a Class A felony and is punishable to a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Possession of a controlled substance is a serious misdemeanor and is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of $560.