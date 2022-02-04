SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Sioux City has been arrested for domestic abuse along with other crimes.

According to court documents, Alden Miera, 35, of Sioux City, has been arrested on charges of domestic abuse assault, child endangerment, and false imprisonment.

The documents state around March 12, 2021, Miera held a woman and a child against their will in a Sioux City motel room. Miera allegedly brandished a handgun at the victims and pointed the gun at the victims while threatening their lives.

The victim told authorities that at the time she believed she was not free to leave the motel room and feared for the safety of herself and the child.

An unknown female accomplice stood outside as a lookout and also entered the motel room threatening the victims, documents state.

Miera was arrested on a warrant on February 3. He is also being held on prior charges from separate incidences as well as probation violations. He is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Woodbury County Jail.