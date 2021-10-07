Court documents reveal more details of Emmet County murder

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents have revealed more details about a murder in Emmet County that happened last week.

According to court documents, on Oct. 1, CeJay Van der Wilt and Connor Uhde lured David McDowell, 20, into an apartment in Estherville with a plan to kill the victim. In the early hours of October 2, they took McDowell into a rural area outside of Estherville. The victim was shot and killed at the location.

Documents said McDowell was found by a driver passing by the area.

KCAU 9 has learned that both teens were out on bond at the time of McDowell’s death. Uhde and Van der Wilt were both charged with assault.

Additional documents said Uhde and Van der Wilt held a boxing match on Aug. 13 outside an apartment complex in Estherville.

According to court documents, after the boxing match had concluded and they had removed their gloves, a fight broke out between Van Der Wilt and another man.

Uhde joined the fight and began to punch the victim while he lay on the ground. Van der Wilt and Uhde left the scene and authorities spoke with the victim.

Uhde denied his involvement and said he left as Van der Wilt and the victim were fighting. Video footage showed both parties involved in causing injury to the victim, and Uhde was charged with obstructing law enforcement.