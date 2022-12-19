NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The man who led North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) in Norfolk allegedly misused more than $740,000 from the organization, according to court documents.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jeffrey D. Stewart, 31, of Norfolk, who is accused of theft by taking of $5,000 or more, a 2A felony, for allegedly using his company credit card to make personal purchases. Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT up until last week when he was suspended from the organization.

“(County Attorney Joe) Smith advised that [the NFAT president] had reported that the board had recently been made aware that the director had been using a company credit card issued to him for company only purchases for personal purchases,” the affidavit supporting the warrant reads.

NFAT is a nonprofit transit agency that provides transportation services to Norfolk and the wider Madison County area. The agency is supported largely through tax dollars, with transit dollars coming in monthly from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, along with an agreement with the Norfolk City Council to provide money on a quarterly basis.

Last week the Norfolk City Council voted unanimously to provide its annual support in an upfront payment, which NFAT General Council Jason Lammli said was necessary for the organization to pay its employees on Friday. Money from a state reimbursement was expected to come in sometime this week.

According to the affidavit in support of arrest warrant, officers became aware of the theft when the NFAT president met with them to go over bank statements for the NFAT’s account. Allegedly these purchases included casino and airline purchases. the NFAT president allegedly showed officers the bank statements for the month of April and reported that the purchases continued up through the middle of December when the cards were suspended.

“During the review (officers) discovered that the Visa credit card issued to Stewart by (NFAT) on approximately 4/1/22 was repeatedly used for purchases at multiple casinos,” the affidavit read.

The bank accounts Stewert was allegedly using to commit the theft were frozen on December 11. According to the affidavit, the total purchases added up to more than $740,000.

Just during the month of April, the alleged first month of the theft, seven purchases were made at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, six purchases were made at Prarie Flower Casino and six purchases were made at American Airlines. The purchases added to about $30,000.

More details are expected to be provided to the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday by Smith.

According to NFAT’s website, Transit Manager Ignacio Gonzalez has been named interim general manager. In a Friday Facebook post, NFAT said its board is undergoing a financial audit and will receive assistance for operations/management from Nebraska State Mobility Management Team.

KCAU 9 reached out for comment from NFAT Monday but had not heard back by the time of publication.