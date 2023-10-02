SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents have revealed more information on what allegedly led to a Sioux City police officer’s arrest for domestic abuse.

Brad Echter, 50, was arrested by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

On Friday at around 9:30 p.m., Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a house on the 2100 block of Buchanan Avenue, court documents said. The deputies were requested at a home to make a welfare check on a female.

According to a complainant, a female victim came to his home and said that she was scared and unable to call the police because Echter had her phone. The complainant told officials that the victim had visible scratches on her arm.

Deputies arrived at the victim’s home and made contact with Echter at the front door of the home. Echter is an officer with the Sioux City Police Department. The court documents state that Echter argued with officers and did not cooperate.

While officials were investigating the alleged domestic assault, Echter tried to block them from entering the residence. Echter pulled away from and resisted deputies which resulted in two minor injuries.

Deputies arrested Echter and charged him with domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor, due to the victim’s statement and visible injuries. He was also charged with interference with official acts inflicting bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, and obstruction of emergency communications.

Echter is scheduled to appear in court on October 10 and was held on a $2,000 bond.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement Saturday that it pursues internal investigations anytime an officer is accused of a criminal act. The police department added that Echter was off-duty at the time and is on administrative leave while they continue to investigate