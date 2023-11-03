SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A South Sioux City man has been taken into custody after being accused of an attempted robbery.

According to court documents, Eric Morris, 41, of South Sioux City, Neb., was arrested after robbing a man on 1400 Nebraska St. in Sioux City.

Documents say on Oct 19, two victims were walking on 1400 Nebraska St. in Sioux City when they were confronted by a man demanding $20.

The victim told police he refused to give Morris money, causing Morris to walk toward him while lifting up his t-shirt to show he had what was believed to be a handgun in his waistband.

While Morris kept the victim’s attention, an accomplice came up behind him and punched him in the side of his head, documents state. This led to both Morris and the accomplice chasing the victim.

The victim also noted that in addition to Morris being armed with a handgun, the accomplice was armed with a machete. After the chase, Morris and the accomplice threw unknown objects onto a nearby roof.

Officers with Sioux City police arrived on the scene and while investigating, an officer located the weapons used in the alleged robbery.

Surveillance footage was obtained from a nearby business showing the altercation the victim described.

In a post miranda interview, Morris allegedly acknowledged that it was him in some pictures captured by the surveillance video.

Morris was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has been scheduled for his initial appearance on Nov. 13.