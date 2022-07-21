SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was charged with killing his friend has had his request for a new trial denied by the Court of Appeals.

According to the court documents, Jay Neubaum, 18, requested a new trial in the case of the murder of his friend, Joseph Hopkins, because he claimed there was prosecutorial misconduct during the State’s closing arguments.

The documents specified that during the prosecutors closing arguments, they allegedly stated that Neubaum’s story of the event being an accident was “prefabricated” and other indications that the story couldn’t be trusted.

The documents further specified that Iowa cases set forth a rule that shows it is improper for a prosecutor to call the defendant a liar or state that the defendant is lying without presenting reasonable conclusions based on evidence.

Photo shows Neubaum being sentenced for murder

According to the Court of Appeals Opinion Document, the judge ruled against Neubaum’s motion for a new trial because Neubaum and his defense did not object to the prosecutors’ statements while the trial was in session. The judge further stated in the documents that the court presented the issue of these statements to them, but Neubaum and his defense remained silent.

Neubaum was on trial because he allegedly fatally shot Hopkins in the head. He was convicted of second-degree murder in May 2021, and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The Hopkins family filed a suit against Neubaum and his family in late February.

Neubaum was also convicted of 3 counts of sexual abuse after investigations revealed at least 7 victims, a trial in which he waived his right to a jury.