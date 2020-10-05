Couple survives COVID-19 ahead of their 70th wedding anniversary

WHITING, Iowa (KCAU) – A Whiting couple is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary after they nearly died from COVID-19 back in March.

Ardis and Bert McCandless suffered life threatening complications from COVID-19. They said it’s been a long and difficult journey having to learn just basic functions again.

“This was taken in probably 1950 right after we was married,” Bert said.

It’s been nearly 70 years since Bert and Ardis McCandless said yes to forever. Several months ago, neither of them thought they’d live to see it.

“When she first got sick her and I were sitting at the table over there. And, all of a sudden, she said, I don’t feel good, we figured she had bit the big one,” Bert said.

Ardis and Bert contracted the coronavirus at the same time.

“She got it bad enough, but I got it worse, let’s put it that way. You can’t get any worse than I got it. Two months ago I couldn’t even walk,” Bert added.

“She didn’t know nothing for two weeks and I didn’t know nothing for two weeks. I was in the ventilator with my mouth wide open with all this crap jammed down my throat. I had to learn how to walk and then I was on oxygen for probably a month and a half,” Bert said.

Bert had less than a 10% chance of surviving. He spent 17 days on a ventilator.

“When I came, in she knew damn well I was going to die. She jumped on my lap, she hadn’t done that for 40 years. She didn’t think she’d ever see me again,” Bert said.

“I was just happy to see him again. I must be sick,” Ardis said.

“You are sick. I’m telling you you’re sick,” Bert said.

Ardis suffered lasting heart damage and lost her memory.

“Well it comes in kind of handy once in a while…. When I borrow money she forgets how much it was,” Bert said.

But slowly, with repetition and a sense of humor, she says it’s coming back.

“We survived and we’re very very lucky,” Bert said.

Tuesday is officially their 70th anniversary and the McCandless said they’re thankful they’re still able to celebrate with close family and friends.

