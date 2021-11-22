Couple shares their stories of being Santa and Mrs. Clause

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Do you ever wonder what it would be like to be Santa?

The Betty Strong Encounter Center had a presentation Sunday from Curt Winquist who has been a professional Santa for over 10 years years. He and his wife Carla have worked all around the country to bring Christmas cheer to kids, so they decided to write a book about it, called “Santa’s Christmas Diary.”

From the magical times of bringing wonder to the tough times and helping kids grieve, Winquist said being Santa is a rewarding tradition.

“There’s a good to Santa yet, and that it’s is not all bad. And maybe, it’ll be like the people here today, bring some memories for them as you could tell by listening,” Winquist said.

Winquist and his wife also shared stories of what it was like to be Santa during a national tragedy.

Coming up next week at the center, they will have holiday card decorating, that’s on Saturday, November 27.