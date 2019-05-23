Couple discovers naked lady painting during home remodel

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – A Des Moines couple took a chance on an aging home on the south side. When renovations started, the couple found a surprise hidden in the home.

You can tell from the mid-century styled Des Moines home that Andrew and Sandie Kirpalani love antique charm. “It sounds like rain and it’s pretty soothing and they are really hard to find intact that still work and don’t leak.”

The couple bought this house on Lewis Avenue about a year ago. Since then, they got married in their backyard and have been busy remodeling their first home together.

“I think we ultimately had a shared vision for the house and it’s actually coming together.”

A broken water line forced the couple to tear up the worn carpet throughout the house. Underneath was a hidden work of art.

“The first thing we saw was a big giant foot and we were pretty intrigued and as they pulled this up in 6 foot strips we would have another leg revealed and then another leg.”

The painting is so big, it took up this entire room. “Approximately right where my dog is standing is the face and where the big mane of hair starts.”

Andrew and Sandie named her the Lady of Lewis. They say the signature on the painting dates back to 1970 and was created by Bette Jo Hall, the owner at the time and her friend David Penney.

“Essentially Bette was getting new carpet and thought it would be fun to put an Easter egg in the house.”

Lady of Lewis is painted on the original concrete, so the couple chose to cover her up with hardwoods.

“And all our friends were like oh just put down clear epoxy, keep it, make it be your floor and I think that sounds like a great idea when it’s not your house.”

Now the surprise has been passed down owner to owner. A tradition these newlyweds are happy to be a part of.

“We were kind of having this same reveal experience that some of the other prior owners had had. And I thought it was pretty interesting that Bette Jo had had when she originally did the painting and asked David to help her with it that had happened two or three times for various other people in the house and I think a cool connection through time.”

The couple is having photos of the painting made so they can hang them in their dining room. They say it’s a great conversation starter and a good reminder of the history underneath the