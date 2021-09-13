Couple arrested in Sioux City for child endangerment after Arizona abduction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A couple was arrested in Sioux City after authorities found the two living with their child who wasn’t returned after a visitation.

According to court documents, Ryne Bieniasz, 31, and Jade Dass, 27, both of Martin, South Dakota, are the biological parents of a child, but do not have custody of the child. Originally from Arizona, the two were supposed to return the victim back to the child’s guardian after an August visitation, but did not return.

Arizona authorities handling the abduction case notified Woodbury County authorities that a phone belonging to Bieniasz and Dass pinged in the area of 4200 Bridgeport Avenue in Sioux City. On Sunday around 8:47 p.m., authorities found the two living in their car in the Sam’s Club parking lot. Documents said the two didn’t have adequate food or clothing for the child and there were also flies and maggots seen living inside the vehicle.

Bieniasz and Dass were both arrested and charged for child endangerment-no injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were booked into the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on a $5,000 bond each.