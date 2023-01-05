ODEBOLT, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people are in jail after they allegedly attempted to force a third person to confess to a crime one suspect was charged with.

According to the Sac County sheriff’s office, Edwin Diaz, 34, and Amy Hartwig, 40, both of Odebolt, were both charged with extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communication. Diaz was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident in the early hours of Wednesday when the two allegedly told a woman they were going to a friend’s house but instead allegedly forced her to sign a confession.

“(The alleged victim) was told they were going to a friend’s house in Lake View but that destination was never reached,” the affidavit filed in Sac County court reads.

Instead, the victim was allegedly questioned by Diaz and Hartwig, who was driving the car, about a court case in Ida County that involved drugs. During this questioning, the victim heard the click of handcuffs. After being asked, the victim also handed Diaz her cell phone who did not return it when she asked him to.

“(The victim) was forced to sign a statement that she would take responsibility for Diaz’s drug charges in Ida County,” the affidavit reads.

At some point, the alleged victim asked to get out of the car but was told that she could not get out of the car until she signed the statement. The affidavit alleged the victim was also recorded reading the affidavit by Diaz.

Diaz also allegedly told the victim that he would not hurt her but that he knew someone who would. The victim was then left at a convenience store that was closed with a cell phone that had a dead battery and no planned ride.

Police executed a search warrant at Diaz and Hartwig’s residence Wednesday night where officers allegedly found a pair of handcuffs and the signed statement. The handcuff key was found in the back seat of the car Hartwig had been driving. The sheriff’s office said they also seized a firearm, ammunition, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and unknown pills.

Both Diaz and Hartwig were arrested and booked into the Sac County Jail. Diaz’s bond was set at $11,300, and Hartwig’s bond was set at $6,300. Both are awaiting their initial appearance.