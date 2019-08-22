Couple accused of human smuggling return to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A couple accused of human smuggling are back in Sioux City to appear in federal court.

Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas and Amy Francisco are being held for the U.S. Marshall’s Office in the Woodbury County Jail.

The two were arrested on federal charges after they allegedly sexually assaulted an undocumented Guatemalan girl after they allegedly smuggled her to the United States.

The two are being seen in federal court Thursday at 3 p.m. for their initial appearance and arraignment.