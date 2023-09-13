SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 48 hours after the Woodbury County LEC authority and county board of supervisors each held separate meetings, the 2 groups agreed to sit down together for a closed-door joint meeting on Thursday.

The meeting ended up happening on the same day the jail was set to be completed following COVID-related supply chain issues.

Hausmann Construction, the company building the jail, announced on Tuesday that the new “substantial completion date” for the project would take place on April 9, 2024.

Authority Chairman Ron Wieck told KCAU 9 that there is a possibility the date could end up moving forward. Supervisor Chairman Matthew Ung states that the county stands to be on the hook for every day the jail does not open beginning on Thursday.