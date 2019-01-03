Supervisors open 2019 with hopes of again reducing taxes Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The process of building Woodbury county's 2019-20 fiscal budget continues. Several county funded programs including human services presented preliminary budgets to the board of supervisors Wednesday.

That budget currently calls for about 57 million dollars in spending. That's more than two million dollars in additional spending from the current year.

But supervisors we talked with seem confident that when the budget is finalized there will be no additional tax cost to tax payers.

"I think today we voted to cut $110,000 and with the update on mental health services there's another $93,000 so we have more work to do but our goal is for the 5th year year in a row to reduce the tax levy on behalf of the taxpayers of Woodbury County," said supervisor Taylor.

Supervisors elected Kieth Radig to serve as board chairman in 2019 with Jeremy Taylor named vice-chair.

We asked Radig what new ideas he wants to bring before the board.



"A lot of quality of life comes through our conservation department. Basically the counties version of Park. I the past they had looked at creating a river trail on the Little Sioux River and I would like to see that start back up and getting a state recognized water trail on the Little Sioux possibly from Cherokee to Anthon and beyond," said chairman Radig.

Quality of life is one of five areas Radig hopes to focus on in 2019. That list also includes extending the counties streak of no tax increases, possible development of an ATV recreation trail, and strategic planning for future improvements at the Woodbury County Jail and the county courthouse.

Supervisors Taylor and Mathew Ung both won re-election bids in November and were sworn in Wednesday, as were County Attorney P-J Jennings and treasurer Michael Clayton.



