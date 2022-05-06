SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Country superstar Trace Adkins will be performing in Sioux City in July as part of the Battery Park summer concert series.

Sioux City Hard Rock announced Friday that Adkins will be performing with Eddie Montgomery as the opening act on July 15.

Trace Adkins has sold charted more than 20 single and earned multiple awards and GRAMMY nominations. He’s also been a Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades. Adkins celebrated the 25th anniversary in 2021 of his debut album “Dreaming Out Loud,” which included the hit song “This Ain’t (No Thinkin’ Thing).” He’s had other hits like “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Hillbilly Bone” (with Blake

Shelton). Adkins has also collaborated with Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dogg, and Stevie Wonder.

Eddie Montgomery has more than 20 charted singles with 5 number 1 hits, including “If You Ever Stop Loving Me” and “Something To Be Proud Of.” They were inducted as Grand Ole Opry

members in 2009 and were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Wednesday, May 11, and may be purchased in-person at the hotel Rock Shop or on their website.

Hard Rock has also announced that Little Big Town will be performing at Battery Park on July 23.