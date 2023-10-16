SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Country superstar Sam Hunt coming to Tyson Events Center for his 2024 tour.

The concert will be on Thursday, March 14, 2024, featuring special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.

The Outskirts Tour 2024 offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, a VIP-exclusive gift

item, a specially designed tour poster, and more. For more information, click here.

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, Diamond-selling, award-winning hitmaker. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, Oct.18 at 10 a.m. local time. The general tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.