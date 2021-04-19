Country star Lee Brice coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Country star Lee Brice is coming to Sioux City this summer.

The Orpheum Theatre announced that Lee Brice will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre on June 18 at 8 p.m.

Brice has had more than 2.2 billion on-demand streams and three billion spins on Pandora. On the radio, he is currently number one at Country Radio with his fastest-rising single career to date, “One of Them Girls.” This single follows others that hit number one, including “rumor,” which had been nominated for Single of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Tickets will start at $35. They go on-sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online at the Orpheum website, OrpheumLive.com by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.