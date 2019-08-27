Country singer Sara Evans coming to Sioux City in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Country singer Sara Evans will be coming to Sioux City in October to perform.

A winner of the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award, Evan will perform on Saturday, October 26 at the Anthem in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City.

Tickets for her performance go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought on the Hard Rock’s website www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 years and older.

Evans has had five singles that hit number one on the Hot County Songs, including “A Little Bit Stronger,” “Suds in the Bucket” and “A Real Fine Place to Start.” Her single “Born to Fly” also hit number one and won the Video of the Year award at the CMA’s. Most recently, Evans released her eighth studio album Words in 2017 and is working on her ninth album.