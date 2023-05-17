SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Country Music star who recently his fourth album last year will be coming to Sioux City in October.

According to a press release from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ned Ledoux will be playing inside Anthem on October 6 later this year.

“When people are coming out to our shows and spending their hard-earned money on a ticket, I don’t want to leave them disappointed,” LeDoux said in a press release.

In addition to headlining his own shows, LeDoux has also headlined for country music legends like Garth Brooks and Toby Keith. LeDoux worked with 10-time Country Music Association Musician of the Year Award Mac McAnally top to write all of his albums.

Tickets for the event go on sale on May 19 at 10 a.m. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.