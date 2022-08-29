SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that country group Shenandoah will be coming to the Anthem.

According to a release from the Hard Rock, Shenandoah is known for delivering hits such as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” and “Next to You, Next to Me.” Their song “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” also won a Grammy.

This tour is a part of the 35th Anniversary Tour.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday and can be purchased in person at the Rock Shop or online on their website. Anthem guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

A list of other upcoming Hard Rock shows can be found below.