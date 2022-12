SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Grammy-nominated country music duo is headed to Sioux City early next year.

Earlier this week, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino announced that Thompson Square would be at the Hard Rock Casino’s Anthem Stage on February 11, 2023.

General admission standing tickets are on sale for $40 each whereas VIP chairs and VIP booths are being sold for $60 and $75 respectively. Tickets are available to purchase on Hard Rock’s website.

The event is only for those 21 and older.