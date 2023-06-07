SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The country duo Maddie & Tae will be coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Anthem stage this August.

Maddie & Tae are known for having an unbreakable bond and “some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row” according to Rolling Stone.

The duo has had multiple number-one hits including the double platinum hit “Die From A Broken Heart”.

The duo will be performing on the Anthem stage on August 4. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Rock Shop. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend shows inside the Anthem.