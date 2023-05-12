SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Country music artist Trey Lewis will be inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem venue this summer.

According to a release from the Hard Rock, Trey Lewis will be performing on July 8 inside the Anthem.

Trey Lewis’s 2022 release “Single Again” was able to reach #1 all-genre on iTunes. he signed with RiverHouse Artists this year.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Rock Shop or online on the Hard Rock’s website. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend shows inside Anthem.

Other shows coming up at Anthem include Hinder and Alestorm also in July and Lainey Wilson as well as Ludacris in August.